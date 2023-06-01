CZ Announces First Digital's FDUSD Stablecoin Launch on BNB Smart Chain

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, recently tweeted about First Digital's introduction of its USD-pegged stablecoin, FDUSD, on the BNB Smart Chain. This Hong Kong licensed trust company's move adds a new stablecoin option to the growing digital asset market, providing users with a secure, US dollar-backed solution.

As the FDUSD stablecoin establishes its position within the digital currency ecosystem, further information on its integration with the BNB Smart Chain and other potential use cases is expected to unfold.