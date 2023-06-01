Exchange
Deutsche Telekom Joins Polygon As Validator

Cryptopolitan - Jai Hamid
2023-06-01 14:13
The telecommunications giant, Deutsche Telekom, has announced its newest endeavor into the blockchain arena, becoming a validator on the Ethereum Layer-2 scaling platform, Polygon.
This leap into the field of blockchain technology indicates a significant endorsement of the network’s expanding ecosystem.

Deutsche Telekom: A new validator on Polygon

Building on its established connections with Q, Flow, Celo, Chainlink, and Ethereum, the company’s subsidiary, Deutsche Telekom MMS, has further broadened its scope to include Polygon in its validation nodes.
This inclusion makes Deutsche Telekom MMS one of a select group of 100 validators within the Polygon Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network.
As a validator, Deutsche Telekom MMS will provide vital staking and validation services for the network, a testament to the increasing adoption and potential of blockchain technology.
Dirk Röder, who leads the Blockchain Solutions Center at Deutsche Telekom, highlighted Polygon’s appeal as a developer-friendly and resource-efficient platform, based on Ethereum’s secure ecosystem.
He emphasized, “This collaboration with Polygon marks a pivotal step for Deutsche Telekom MMS to maximize the potential of blockchain technology and enable mass-deployable applications. Deutsche Telekom MMS also bolsters Polygon staking, contributing to the blockchain’s security and decentralization.”

Enhancing blockchain adoption: The role of Deutsche Telekom

Welcoming the telecommunications behemoth to the Polygon network, Michael Blank, Chief Operating Officer at Polygon Labs, noted the collaborative significance.
He stated, “This partnership opens the path for more enterprises to adopt blockchain technology via Polygon, empowering consumers by unlocking the ownership and autonomy that web3 technology offers.”
As a validator, Deutsche Telekom MMS will play a key role in maintaining and securing Polygon’s PoS sidechain and Supernets app chains.
Validators are responsible for running a full node, producing blocks, validating, participating in consensus, and committing checkpoints on the Ethereum mainnet, thereby promoting security, governance, and decentralization.
The Polygon ecosystem, developed by Polygon Labs, presents a comprehensive suite of protocols for developers to access scaling solutions, including zero-knowledge rollups, sidechains, app-specific chains, and data availability protocols.
Today, Polygon’s PoS chain already hosts a multitude of decentralized applications, processing over three million daily transactions, with a total value locked of $1.2 billion.
Polygon Supernets enable builders to construct high-performing, customizable app chains with flexible implementation options in a quick, seamless manner, allowing projects to focus on their business model and user strategies.
Deutsche Telekom’s validation role in Polygon is a testament to the growing significance of blockchain technology in various sectors, and it marks a significant step in broadening blockchain acceptance worldwide.
By operating in conjunction with the Ethereum blockchain, Polygon ensures swift, economical, and secure transaction processing, with changes replicated on the Ethereum mainnet, ushering in a new era of blockchain integration in telecommunications.
