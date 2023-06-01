copy link
create picture
more
Tether Surpasses Previous Market Cap High of $83.2B, Solidifying Position as Leading Stablecoin
Binance News Team
2023-06-01 09:46
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
On June 1, 2023, Tether, the company behind the widely-used stablecoin, achieved a new all-time market cap high of over $83.2 billion, surpassing its previous record set in May 2022. CTO Paolo Ardoino highlighted the growing demand for financial freedom and Tether's role in providing a safe haven for the unbanked and those in emerging markets.
Since its inception in October 2014, Tether's USD₮ stablecoin has become the most traded cryptocurrency, offering the benefits of digital currency with the stability of traditional currency. Committed to transparency and compliance, Tether offers a fast, low-cost method for money transactions.
View full text