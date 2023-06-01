Bankruptcy Claims Exchange OPNX Issues New Governance Token, FLEX Rises 16%

Bankruptcy claims exchange OPNX has issued a new governance token dubbed "Open Exchange token" (OX), which is designed to reduce trading fees on the platform.

The platform's existing native token, FLEX, surged by 16% after it was revealed in the whitepaper that FLEX can be converted for OX at a ratio of 1:100.

OX is an erc-20 token that has a maximum supply cap of 9.86 billion, at press time around 100 people have either minted or bought the asset, according to etherscan.

OPNX was off to a rough start after going live in April. The exchange was co-founded by CoinFLEX executives and Kyle Davies and Su Zhu; the two people behind defunct hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC). 3AC left a massive hole in the crypto ecosystem after it went bust last year.

Trading volume and subsequent liquidity on the platform failed to inspire in the first weeks as it stumbled out of the blocks, however, buoyed by the release of OX - OPNX surged to a record high of $17 million in trading volume over the past 24-hours.

Similar to exchange tokens like FTT and BNB, which essentially act as a pre-payment of trading fees, OX holders will receive incremental discounts relative to how much trading volume they execute on the platform.

The OX token was trading at $0.0115 with a market cap of $7.7 million, based on a calculation using circulating supply figure on the flexstatistics website.