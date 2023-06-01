copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2023-06-01)
Binance
2023-06-01 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, down by -0.33% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,605 and $27,350 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,937, down by -0.62%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include KEY, TRU, and SUPER, up by 28%, 20%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- UAE Central Bank Issues AML/CTF New Guidance for Virtual Assets
- EU Formally Signs New Crypto Licensing, Money Laundering Rules Into Law
- Bitcoin Hodlers Exited 'capitulation' Above $20K, New Metric Hints
- EU’s Banking Regulator Highlights AML Risks in Privacy Coins, Self-Hosted Wallets
- Former SEC Chief Warns Influencers About Prosecution for Crypto Price Manipulation
Market movers:
- ETH: $1864.21 (-0.25%)
- BNB: $304.8 (-0.72%)
- XRP: $0.5074 (+0.46%)
- ADA: $0.3628 (-3.15%)
- DOGE: $0.07174 (+0.36%)
- MATIC: $0.8958 (+0.72%)
- SOL: $20.71 (+0.10%)
- LTC: $92.81 (+3.97%)
- TRX: $0.0744 (-1.47%)
- DOT: $5.24 (-1.58%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- KEY/BUSD (+28%)
- TRU/BUSD (+20%)
- SUPER/BUSD (+14%)
View full text