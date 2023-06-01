Binance Market Update (2023-06-01)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, down by -0.33% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,605 and $27,350 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,937, down by -0.62%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include KEY , TRU , and SUPER , up by 28%, 20%, and 14%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: