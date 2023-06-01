Crypto.com Receives Digital Token License in Singapore

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has completed its licensing process in Singapore after having obtained in-principle approval in the city state last June.

Crypto.com has now received its Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence for Digital Payment Token (DPT) services from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the exchange announced on Thursday.

The Singapore-based exchange's CEO Kris Marszalek said: “The Monetary Authority of Singapore is recognized globally as a regulator that ensures responsible innovation of the digital assets sector."

The MAS pledged to be "brutal and unrelentingly hard" on bad behavior in the crypto industry last year, firming its reputation as a regulator that sets a high bar for approving companies. Nevertheless, a number of prominent crypto companies, including Coinbase and Blockchain.com also received in-principle approval from the regulator in the last year.