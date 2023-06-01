Exchange
TRON Blockchain Sets New Record With 10.9 M Daily Transactions

CoinEdition - Abdulkarim Abdulwahab
2023-06-01 08:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
  • TRON achieved a new record high in daily transactions.
  • The network hit 10,935,762 transactions processed, defying the crypto winter.
  • TRON sets an ambitious goal to double transaction volume in the coming year.
Despite the ongoing crypto winter, the TRON (TRX) blockchain achieved a remarkable milestone yesterday, reaching a new all-time high in daily transactions with a staggering 10,935,762 transactions processed.
Justin Sun, the founder of the TRON blockchain, shared the record on Twitter, expressing that the achievement clearly indicates the increasing popularity and widespread adoption of the TRON protocol.
He believes that TRON’s growth is a testament to the team’s dedication and the protocol’s enduring strength as the industry faces challenges.
Despite the crypto winter, #TRON continues to defy expectations, posting impressive growth. The network hit a new record high in daily transactions just yesterday, with a 10,935,762 transactions processed. pic.twitter.com/Unn45CCUvg
— H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨 (@justinsuntron) June 1, 2023
However, Sun claimed the TRON team is not content resting on its laurels. Looking ahead, the team has set an ambitious target for the coming year, which is to double the transaction volume.
The TRON founder noted that the goal is not merely about increasing the number of transactions but also showcasing the exceptional quality and efficiency of the TRON network.
He added that the transaction volume surge is expected to positively impact protocol revenue, demonstrating that TRON’s fundamentals remain robust even in a challenging market environment.
Sun emphasized that continuous improvement and tangible results are the best strategies to overcome a crypto winter. He highlighted TRON’s unwavering commitment to delivering concrete outcomes and encouraged the community to stay tuned for further updates as TRON progresses with its ambitious plans for the year.
In a related development, data from the popular market tracker CoinMarketCap shows that the TRON native token, TRX, has climbed four steps up the ranking. TRX now ranks eleventh largest crypto on the market, up from position 15 in April. TRX trades at $0.07448 with about 4% negative growth from the past week.
The post TRON Blockchain Sets New Record with 10.9 M Daily Transactions appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text