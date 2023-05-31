Exchange
Satoshi Nak-AI-moto: Bitcoin's Creator Has Become an AI Chatbot

Cointelegraph By JESSE COGHLAN
2023-06-01 08:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Satoshi Nakamoto may have effectively disappeared over 12 years ago, but two artificial intelligence dabblers are seeking to revive the ability to chat with the famed Bitcoin (BTC) creator.
On May 31, Bitcoin FilmFest co-organizer Pierre Corbin and co-developer Hugo Ferrer released “Talk2Satoshi,” an AI chatbot that aims to answer questions about Bitcoin and economics as if they came from Nakamoto.
Announcing my newest project!Together with @HugoFerrer_, we've spent the last few weeks working on something that has been missing in #bitcoin: the Bitcoin GPT. We call it @talk2satoshi .Try it out for free: https://t.co/IhWIVAZSsT https://t.co/AFQlb9Dxc9
— Pierre Corbin (@CierrePorbin) May 31, 2023
The model, essentially, is OpenAI’s ChatGPT trained on a limited data set, including Nakamoto’s public emails and forum posts. It also draws from other sources, including Saifedean Ammous’ book The Bitcoin Standard, Jeff Booth’s book The Price of Tomorrow and Corbin’s film The Great Reset and the Rise of Bitcoin, with more sources on the way.
In testing, the chatbot generates responses that are typically uncertain of the future of fiat currencies and hopeful about Bitcoin, although it can provide conflicting answers depending on how it's prompted.
Check out an example: Here's the answer to "Is our debt sustainable in an inflationary world?":Where else can you get this kind of answer? pic.twitter.com/euSj6oXqot
— Pierre Corbin (@CierrePorbin) May 31, 2023
For example, when asked a variation of the question “What is the future of Bitcoin?” it generated separate responses saying it was both “promising” and “uncertain.”
The model isn’t trained on the more recent Bitcoin developments, such as the Ordinals protocol or BRC-20 tokens and often generates a response saying it can’t provide an opinion on such topics. Depending on the question, however, it can generate contradicting responses on Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens.
The chatbot seems to be critical of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and other Bitcoin forks in general, saying its been “difficult for alternative chains to gain momentum." Source: Talk2Satoshi
When asked questions regarding Ordinals, it said in one reply that Bitcoin “is not meant to be a platform for storing or transmitting images or other types of data,” while another response called Ordinals “a fascinating and creative application of cryptography.”
According to Corbin, the goal of the bot is to show that AI tools could potentially be used in education.
The model can generate competent responses when asked questions about Bitcoin such as how it works and how its mined, and can explain aspects of the network such as satoshis.
Similar to the real person, the Nakamoto-emulating bot is still shy about revealing its real identity and typically responds:
“My real name is not important. What is important is the decentralization of power that Bitcoin represents and the potential it has to revolutionize financial systems.”
