Crypto Traders Need to Pay Attention to Chinese Yuan

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Traders Need to Pay Attention to Chinese Yuan

CoinDesk by Omkar Godbole
2023-05-31 13:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

China's yuan (CNY), one of the five currencies in the International Monetary Fund's special drawing rights basket, has depreciated by 2.7% against the U.S. dollar (USD) this month, its worst performance since September.

Going back to February, the decline goes to 5% versus the greenback, and investment banking giant Goldman Sachs suggests it could drop further.

Historically, yuan devaluation has been considered bullish for fiat currency alternative assets like bitcoin and gold, but the other side of that coin is a strong dollar. The U.S. unit is already on a rising trend and further strength might lead to continued monetary tightening worldwide and a headwind for risk assets, cryptocurrencies among them, say some observers.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the country's central bank, loosely pegs CNY's value to a basket of 24 currencies through a managed-float system. The daily fix or midpoint is set every trading day to provide direction to the market. The currency basket reflects China's trading partners, and with the U.S. being the largest, the dollar has the highest weighting at 19.83%. The euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Australian dollar, Mexican Peso are some of the basket's other currencies.

The PBOC's managed float allows the yuan to fluctuate 2% on either side of daily fix, and the bank manages that band via active buying and selling of yuan. If USD/CNY threatens to rally beyond the 2% limit, for instance, the PBOC sells the dollar and buys yuan to shore up the latter's value. At the same time, the bank buys the dollar against other currencies to keep the proportion of the greenback in reserves stable, ensuring the intervention gets recycled back into other foreign units.

This process inadvertently puts upward pressure on the dollar index, mainly comprised of the euro and the Japanese yen, causing financial tightening worldwide and leading to risk aversion.

"USD/CNY rally means PBOC will sell the pair to maintain the 2% band and has to buy the dollar against other currencies to maintain a stable proportion of USD in reserves. That pushes up the dollar index, leading to financial tightening and risk aversion," David Brickell, director of institutional sales at crypto liquidity network Paradigm, told CoinDesk.

Those with borrowings in the U.S. dollar and receipts in other currencies struggle to service their debt when the dollar surges. Per Brickell, more than $17 trillion of USD debt has been issued outside of the U.S. Thus, dollar strength tends to create risk aversion worldwide.

The dollar index has rallied 2.7% this month. Bitcoin, meanwhile, has declined by 7.3%, its most significant monthly loss since December.

Noelle Acheson, former head of research at CoinDesk and Genesis Trading, said that the PBOC's interventions may be dollar bullish but stressed that such actions are not assured.

"The PBOC has been hinting at more flexibility on the CNY target band than in the past - so it's not a given that it will intervene, especially if a weaker yuan helps exports (which are suffering)," she wrote in her latest newsletter. "Now China's priorities are different - also, PBOC has been diversifying reserves and could buy gold instead of more USD."

Last month, PBOC Governor Yi Gang said that the central bank can wind down regular interventions, providing market forces more leeway in determining the yuan's exchange rate. Yi, however, stressed that the bank retains the right to intervene in times of market turbulence.

View full text