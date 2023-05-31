copy link
CZ: US Has Potential to Emerge as Future Crypto Leader Despite Current Landscape
Binance News Team
2023-05-31 12:35
During a recent discussion, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) expressed optimism about the United States' potential to become a leader in the cryptocurrency sphere in the future.
Although he acknowledged that the current regulatory landscape in the country may not be the most favorable for crypto, CZ emphasized that circumstances change and the US has the talent necessary to eventually make significant advances and become a global crypto leader.
