Crypto Infrastructure Firm Anoma Foundation Raises $25M

Blockchain technology non-profit the Anoma Foundation has raised $25 million in its third funding round. The raise was led by crypto-focused venture capital firm CMCC Global. The new capital will go toward further development of the Anoma architecture, research and development, ecosystem development and strategic partnerships, according to a press release provided to CoinDesk.

The Anoma Foundation is the Swiss non-profit that oversees Anoma, a full-stack architecture that helps developers build decentralized applications, and Namada, a layer 1 blockchain that allows for private transactions in which each party in the transaction can individually choose which asset they want to send or receive. Potential use cases for the Anoma architecture include decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

“Anoma is the first generalized intent-centric blockchain architecture which enables truly decentralized applications, from decentralized DEXs to decentralized rollup sequencers,” said Adrian Brink, co-founder of Anoma, in a statement. “Compared to existing architectures such as Ethereum/EVM, [Anoma] makes dapps an order of magnitude more composable and an order of magnitude easier to build.”

Other investors in the round included Electric Capital, Delphi Digital, Dialectic, KR1, Spartan, NGC, MH Ventures, Bixin Ventures, No Limit, Plassa, Perridon Ventures, Anagram, and Factor, among others. The Anoma Foundation last raised $26 million in November 2021 in a funding round led by Polychain Capital.