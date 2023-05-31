Bitcoin Faces Worst Month Since 2022; What’s Happening?

Crypto’s rebound loses momentum with Bitcoin poised for its worst month since November 2022, partly due to the FTX collapse. Bitcoin’s monthly drop in May marks its first decline in 2023, reaching approximately 6%, while other top 100 digital assets experienced a similar plummet. Investor attention shifts as around 100 leading digital assets witness a parallel decrease and assets like AI gain prominence in the investor spotlight.

