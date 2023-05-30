Solana Labs Unveils V1.14 Upgrade, Bringing Enhancements to Network

Solana Labs announced 97.4% adoption of the v1.14 upgrade by stakeholders.

The release brings enhancements to the Solana network user experience and performance.

Raj Gokal compares Solana’s potential to Apple’s focus on user experience and performance.

On May 31, Solana Labs announced that 97.4% of the stakeholders had embraced the v1.14 upgrade of the validator client. The platform published a blog unveiling what v1.14 unlocks and how the upgrade works.

In the article, Solana Labs recapped that following a series of upgrades, Solana Labs engineers suggested that all mainnet-beta validators adopt v1.14 for the Solana Labs validator client on May 21. However, yesterday the 97.4% adoption news was published.

Solana Labs highlights that the release of the validator client version 1.14 brings a range of noteworthy enhancements aimed at enhancing the Solana network’s user experience. It is important to note that while these features are part of the release, their availability is contingent upon the activation of the feature gate.

Nevertheless, it also mentions that the network experience will largely remain unaltered until dApps and projects within the ecosystem leverage these new features.

Moreover, version 1.14 include the permissionless deactivation of delinquent stake, addressing the issue of blocks being skipped and overall network performance degradation. It introduces the concept of minimum stake delegation, pending validator governance approval, and the implementation of a new RPC for retrieving the current minimum stake delegation.

Raj Gokal, the co-founder of Solana, expressed in a recent interview that he believes that Solana has the potential to become the Apple of the crypto industry.

Solana has the potential to be the Apple of crypto.

Gokal parallels Apple’s focus on user experience and performance over the years. He highlighted Apple’s decade-long dedication to perfecting touchscreen latency, which ultimately resulted in the groundbreaking release of the iPhone.

