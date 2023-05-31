CZ: Dubai is Already a Crypto Hub

In a recent AMA on Twitter Space, Binance Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) addressed inquiries about Dubai's potential as a burgeoning crypto and innovation hub. CZ highlighted that Dubai has already established itself in this regard, praising Dubai for being one of the world's safest cities with virtually no crime.

CZ further revealed that since its launch over a year and a half ago, Binance has expanded its Dubai-based workforce from a mere three employees to more than 700, demonstrating the company’s growth in this thriving hub for cryptocurrency and innovation.