Find Satoshi Labs Rolls Out AI Tool That Turns Selfies Into NFTs

Find Satoshi Lab (FSL), the parent company behind popular Web3 game STEPN, is rolling out an artificial intelligence (AI) powered non-fungible token (NFT) generator.

Called GNT V3, the tool aims to place creativity within the technological intersections of AI and Web3. Working in collaboration with MOOAR, FSL’s recently-released NFT marketplace, GNT V3 takes a user’s selfie as input to create AI-generated images that are minted on the Solana blockchain.

Yawn Rong, co-founder of FSL, said in a press release that GNT V3 has the capability to redefine digital identity in Web3.

“This is the advent of a new era of Web3 technology, where individuality merges with blockchain technology to redefine personal expression,” said Rong. “With GNT, we're pushing the boundaries of digital self-expression and enabling users to become creators of their own unique digital masterpieces, ready to be showcased and monetized in the vibrant Web3 ecosystem.”

Last month, FSL released GNT V1, which allowed artists to mint individual NFTs on the MOOAR marketplace. Later in April, it rolled out GNT V2, which improved its AI model.

“The world is discovering the pros and cons of AI technology, but we have been working for months to do something novel with the tech,” said Jerry Huang, FSL co-founder, in a press release.

In November, FSL released MOOAR, providing STEPN users with a native marketplace to trade their NFT sneakers that are necessary for gameplay.