Binance Market Update (2023-05-31)
Binance
2023-05-31 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.14T, down by -2.09% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,968 and $28,039 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,104, down by -2.60%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include RAY, LINA, and FLUX, up by 32%, 16%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- U.S. CFTC Warns About Clearing Derivatives Tied to Digital Assets
- Bitcoin Ordinals to Bridge Ethereum NFTs With the Launch of BRC-721E
- ECB Finalizes Digital Euro Prototypes As Development Decision Looms
Market movers:
- ETH: $1868.9 (-1.92%)
- BNB: $307 (-1.89%)
- XRP: $0.5051 (+0.88%)
- ADA: $0.3747 (-1.55%)
- DOGE: $0.07148 (-1.73%)
- MATIC: $0.8893 (-2.21%)
- SOL: $20.7 (-1.00%)
- TRX: $0.07551 (-1.09%)
- LTC: $89.26 (-2.83%)
- DOT: $5.323 (-3.06%)
Top gainers on Binance:
