Kusama (KSM) Leads the Way in Development Activity in May

Santiment recently tweeted the projects that pushed the highest number of notable Github commits in May.

Kusama (KSM) outperformed both ADA and ETH in terms of development activity in the last month.

In related news, ADA, ETH and LINK all printed 24-hour losses according to CoinMarketCap.

Santiment, the blockchain intelligence firm, recently tweeted the most noteworthy projects in terms of Github commits over the past month. Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), and ChainLink (LINK) made the list, but the top spot went to Kusama (KSM), boasting the highest development activity in the last 30 days.

Projects with the most development activity (Source: Santiment)

Taking the lead in May, KSM and Polkadot (DOT) both boasted an impressive 564.73 development commits, tying for the top spot. Following closely behind was ADA, securing the next position with 507.57 commits.

In the middle of the pack, Hedera (HBAR), Decentraland (MANA), Status (SNT), and Cosmos (ATOM) showcased notable development activity. Surprisingly, Internet Computer (ICP) and Chainlink (LINK) claimed the eighth and ninth spots. Remarkably, Ethereum (ETH), the leading altcoin, landed at tenth place with a mere 281.23 commits.

In related news, ETH’s price stood at $1,861.84 at press time according to CoinMarketCap. This is after it had printed a 1.97% loss throughout the past 24 hours. Despite weakening against the dollar, the crypto was able to outperform the market leader Bitcoin (BTC) by 0.55%.

Meanwhile, ADA was changing hands at $0.3743 following a 1.57% drop in price in the past 24 hours. The Ethereum-killer’s weekly performance remained in the green, however, at +2.73%. The altcoin also outperformed BTC and ETH by 0.99% and 0.45% respectively

LINK printed a 24-hour loss of 1.44% and was trading at $6.51 as a result. Similar to ADA, LINK’s weekly price performance remained in the green despite the 24-hour loss. At press time, the altcoin’s weekly price performance stood at +1.85%.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions, as well as all the information shared in this price analysis, are published in good faith. Readers must do their own research and due diligence. Any action taken by the reader is strictly at their own risk. Coin Edition and its affiliates will not be held liable for any direct or indirect damage or loss.

The post Kusama (KSM) Leads the Way in Development Activity in May appeared first on Coin Edition.