Indian Banks Asked 'to Prepare for the Future' With AI and Blockchain

A top federal official representing India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), recommended all banks adopt artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to ensure sustainable growth and stability.

In an RBI-organized conference for the directors of Indian banks, deputy governor Mahesh Kumar Jain discussed risk strategies around sustainable growth and stability.

Jain spoke about the importance of effective corporate governance and governance structure and processes when it comes to staying prepared for future risks. Technological disruptions, evolving customer expectations and cybersecurity threats among others have put forth new sets of risks for the banks across technology, business and operations. His recommendation for addressing the said set of challenges was to focus on tech adoption.

“To prepare for the future," Jain recommended Indian banks to "adopt innovative technologies such as AI and blockchain," along with focusing on digital transformation, enhancing customer experience, and investing in cybersecurity measures.

India’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), which was launched on Nov. 1, 2022, started being tested for offline functionality in March. At the time, RBI executive director Ajay Kumar Choudhary shared India’s intention to materialize its CBDC as a medium of exchange.

India’s neighbor, Pakistan, also recently announced an ambitious plan to train 1 million IT graduates on AI by 2027.

As previously Cointelegraph reported, Pakistan’s intended use cases for AI include predicting the weather, agriculture supply chain optimization and health services transformation, to name a few.