Bitcoin Recedes to $27K As Fed's Mester Favors Unabated Tightening

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Recedes to $27K As Fed's Mester Favors Unabated Tightening

CoinDesk by Omkar Godbole
2023-05-31 07:26
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

Bitcoin (BTC) ran into selling pressure early Wednesday after a top Federal Reserve (Fed) official said there is no compelling case to halt the liquidity tightening. The Fed's unrelenting tightening has roiled risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

"I don't really see a compelling reason to pause," Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester told FT in an interview published on Wednesday. "I would see more of a compelling case for bringing the rates up and then holding for a while until you get less uncertain about where the economy is going," Mester added.

Bitcoin, a pure play on the dollar liquidity, fell by nearly 2% to $27,021 after Mester's comments were published, CoinDesk data shows.

Futures tied to Wall Street's tech-heavy index Nasdaq fell by 0.38%, hinting at a negative open on Wednesday. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against major fiat currencies, rose 0.27% to 104.40. Gold remained resilient, trading 0.2% higher at $1,962 per ounce.

The Fed has raised rates by 500 basis points to 5% since March 2022 to tame inflation. Mester's support for another rate hike and the higher-for-longer stance comes on the heels of hotter-than-expected inflation data and validates the recent hawkish repricing of interest rate expectations in the U.S.

Official data released last Friday showed the consumer spending in the U.S. increased more than expected in April even as the Fed's preferred inflation measure, the core PCE rose to 4.4% on a yearly basis in April from 4.2% in March. Per the Fed funds futures, traders no longer expect the Fed to cut rates this year and have fully priced in a 25 basis point rate hike for June.

Over the past seven months, traders consistently hoped that the Fed would pause its rate hikes in the first half of 2023 and resort to liquidity-boosting rate cuts in the second half. That's one of the significant reasons behind bitcoin's year-to-date gain of over 65%. The cryptocurrency clocked a 10-month high of $31,000 in April. The dollar index dropped by over 12% in the seven months to April.

Mester added that the debt ceiling deal removes a "big piece of uncertainty" from the U.S. economy.

Over the weekend, U.S. President Joe Biden and the House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, reached a tentative deal to suspend the $31.4 trillion and avoid a default. The lawmakers now need to push the deal through the House and the Senate to avoid a default.

Analysts told CoinDesk that once the deal is approved, the Treasury would begin refilling its coffers by issuing bonds and, in the process, sucking out the dollar liquidity from the system. That would be bearish for risk assets, in general.

View full text