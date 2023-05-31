Can Solana Become the Apple of Crypto? Co-Founder Makes Bold Claim

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), a layer-1 blockchain has the "potential to be the Apple of crypto," according to its co-founder Raj Gokal.

What Happened: Gokal on Monday discussed Solana’s strategy with TechCrunch+. He drew parallels between Apple’s user experience and performance focus and Solana’s core engineering and ecosystem approach.

"I think about Apple, having worked for close to a decade on latency for touchscreens to allow for the iPhone to come out, and it just felt like magic," Gokal was quoted as saying.

Solana aims to create a network that feels like the internet, with a relentless focus on a simple interaction that works flawlessly; it’s an entirely new financial internet.

Why It Matters: Solana may be competing with Apple in other ways too. For one, Solana rolled out Saga – a web3-focused Android smartphone – to the public in April, aimed at making crypto products and services more accessible for users.

Saga provides this access for users through a phone rather than the traditional way of accessing crypto platforms and applications using computers.

Solana is continuing to keep itself fresh and competitive, according to Gokal. He says that the core focus is on new businesses, projects, and independent developers.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SOL was trading at $21, up 1.23% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

