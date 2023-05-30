Binance and CBF Launch Interactive Fanverse for Brazil's Largest Football League, Brasileirão Assaí

Binance, a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has teamed up with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to launch the Fanverse of Brasileirão Assaí, an interactive platform for Brazil's principal football championship. The platform aims to increase fan engagement by allowing football enthusiasts to participate in challenges during every round of the 2023 championship.

Participants can accumulate points based on their performance in these challenges, which cater to varying levels of football knowledge. Fans can then exchange their accumulated points for exclusive rewards, such as game tickets, official autographed shirts and balls, and unique experiences with their favorite clubs.