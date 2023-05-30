US District Judge Sends Matter of FTX Independent Examiner to Appellate Court

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

US District Judge Sends Matter of FTX Independent Examiner to Appellate Court

Cointelegraph By Turner Wright
2023-05-30 19:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
A United State District Judge has referred a motion requesting the appointment of an independent examiner for bankruptcy crypto exchange FTX to appellate court.
In documents filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware on May 30, Judge Colm Connolly said the U.S. Trustee in FTX’s case, Andrew Vara, requested an appeal following bankruptcy court rejecting a motion in February to appoint an examiner overseeing the failed crypto exchange. According to court filings, bankruptcy laws allow the appointment of an independent examiner when certain conditions are met — as in the case of FTX — but do not require it.
“Whether [law] mandates the appointment of an examiner upon the U.S. Trustee's request when the debtor's debts specified in the statute exceed $5 million is, of course, a question of law,” said Connolly. “Because the Bankruptcy Court rejected the Trustee's request for the appointment of an examiner based in part on its answer to that question [...] Certification of the Order for an appeal to the Third Circuit is therefore required.”
Lawyers for FTX debtors have argued that the appointment of an examiner in the bankruptcy case would cost roughly $100 million and “provide no benefit” for creditors. However, Vara — representing the interests of the U.S. Justice Department — and several U.S. lawmakers have called on the court to do so to prevent potential conflicts of interest.
Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey denied Vara’s motion in February, leading to the U.S. Trustee appealing in March. The matter will now likely go to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.
FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November 2022, while the criminal case against former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried continues to move forward. Bankman-Fried has largely been confined to his parents’ California home since his extradition from the Bahamas to the U.S. in December, with his trial expected to begin in October.
View full text