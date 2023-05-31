Airdrop Hype Sends Polygon ZkEVM, ZkSync Era, and StarkNet TVLs Soaring

Polygon zkEVM, zkSync Era, and StarkNet have continuously grown in TVL over the past few weeks.

For example, TVL on Polygon zkEVM has grown 36% in the past 24 hours.

The growth is most likely related to airdrop farming.

Ethereum Layer-2 projects are among the most exciting projects in the crypto industry. Multiple Layer-2s are competing for users as the market continues to grow exponentially.

Most users expect to receive some sort of an airdrop from the Layer-2 projects that don’t have a token yet. This is evident in the ever-increasing total value locked (TVL) of such projects.

Polygon zkEVM, zkSync Era, and StarkNet TVLs Soar

Ethereum Layer-2 scaling projects have enjoyed unprecedented fame in the past few months. Especially those that don’t have a token.

According to data from L2Beat, Polygon zkEVM, zkSync Era, and StarkNet, all see their TVLs grow continuously. For example, Polygon zkEVM’s TVL has increased 36% in the past 24 hours alone. The project now has $19.19 million locked.

zkSync Era has also seen steady TVL growth. In the past 24 hours, TVL on the network has grown almost 18% to $350 million. As for StarkNet, TVL has increased 8% to $60.3 million.

The total TVL of all Ethereum Layer-2s currently stands at $8.92 billion.

Total TVL on Ethereum L2s. Source: l2beat.com

Most of the discussed Layer-2 activity is likely related to airdrop farming. Both zkSync Era and StarkNet have confirmed to have their tokens and airdrop some portion of them to the community.

Polygon zkEVM, on the other hand, already has a token, which is MATIC. However, Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal has hinted multiple times at a potential airdrop for Polygon zkEVM users in the past few weeks.

Why This Matters

Rising TVL on Ethereum Layer-2s is a welcoming sign because it shows that users are aware of them and the benefits they bring to the table.