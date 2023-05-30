Arrington's Fahrenheit Group Triumphs in Battle for Celsius Network's Future

Investment firm Arrington Capital's Fahrenheit LLC has emerged victorious in an auction to manage the assets of failed crypto lender Celsius Network LLC, setting the stage for the formation of a new company. Celsius creditors will own 100% of the new crypto entity, while Fahrenheit will receive a $35 million annual management fee.

The Celsius Network entered bankruptcy, leading to an auction for the rights to its remaining assets. In a competitive bidding process, Fahrenheit successfully secured the rights, outbidding rivals such as Novawulf Digital Management and a consortium supported by crypto exchange Gemini Trust Co.