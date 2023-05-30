Bitcoin ATM Robbery in Houston: 7 Arrested, Footage Shows Suspects Ramming Truck Into Store

An attempted smash-and-grab involving a group of seven people was arrested in Southwest Houston after the group allegedly tried to steal a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ATM from Smokie’s Smoke Shop in the early hours of Friday morning.

What Happened: According to a report by ABC13, the suspects rammed a stolen truck into the front of the store, shattering the windows and causing significant damage.

Footage from the shop’s surveillance cameras shows the truck reversing into the storefront before several people jump out and enter the shop.

Why It Matters: The shop’s frustrated owner remarked that the thieves made off with several items during the latest attempted heist. The authorities believe that the group may have been trying to steal a Bitcoin ATM but failed to do so.

Bitcoin ATMs provide an efficient and convenient way to exchange bitcoins for cash instantly. Unlike conventional ATMs, these machines do not function in the same way. To withdraw cash and sell bitcoins on a Bitcoin ATM, the machine generates a QR code that you can use to transfer your bitcoins.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $27,792.23, down 1.13% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.