Binance Market Update (2023-05-30)
Binance
2023-05-30 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.16T, up by 0.01% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,525 and $27,971 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,828, down by -0.21%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include REI, JOE, and FIS, up by 32%, 10%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- U.S. Criminal Charges Against Sam Bankman-Fried Don’t Warrant Dismissal, Prosecutors Say
- Biden, McCarthy Debt Ceiling Deal Spares Bitcoin Miners From 30% Tax, Says Congressman
- Japan Launches Digital Yen Pilot
- Bitcoin's Short-Term Holders Are Again Selling At Profit
Market movers:
- ETH: $1905.55 (+0.21%)
- BNB: $313 (-0.25%)
- XRP: $0.5006 (+4.60%)
- ADA: $0.3807 (+0.61%)
- DOGE: $0.07274 (-0.74%)
- MATIC: $0.9094 (-2.14%)
- SOL: $20.91 (+0.92%)
- TRX: $0.07634 (-1.22%)
- LTC: $91.86 (+0.48%)
- DOT: $5.49 (+0.29%)
Top gainers on Binance:
