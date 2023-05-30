Binance Market Update (2023-05-30)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.16T, up by 0.01% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,525 and $27,971 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,828, down by -0.21%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include REI , JOE , and FIS , up by 32%, 10%, and 9%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: