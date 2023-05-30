Bitcoin Headed for First Monthly Loss in Six Months

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Headed for First Monthly Loss in Six Months

CoinDesk by Omkar Godbole
2023-05-30 08:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

Bitcoin (BTC) has regained some poise since last Thursday, but the cryptocurrency still appears on track for its first monthly loss since December.

The leading cryptocurrency by market value traded near $27,800 at press time, a 7.5% rise from lows under $25,900 registered last week. However, prices were still down about 5% for the month, the first monthly decline of the year (assuming, this loss is held through Wednesday's UTC close). Bitcoin has put in a positive performance in January, March and April and ended February on a flat note.

Against ether (ETH), bitcoin looked set for a monthly decline of nearly 7%, CoinDesk data show.

Bitcoin's dour monthly performance comes as bond traders have reinstated bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates elevated for longer in response to sticky inflation and a resilient labor market. Earlier, interest rate traders expected the Fed funds rate, the benchmark borrowing cost, to fall to 4.5% or lower by the end of 2023 from the current 5%. However, the market no longer foresees the Fed implementing rate cuts this year.

The renewed hawkish Fed bets have given a boost to the U.S. dollar this month, lifting the greenback by 2.7% against a basket of fiat currencies, including the euro. Bitcoin tends to move in the opposite direction of the dollar.

Capital has been leaving the crypto market since early last year. The trend has persevered this month, with the stablecoin market capitalization shrinking to a 20-month low of $130 billion. Stablecoins are digital assets with values pegged to an external reference like the U.S. dollar and have been widely used to fund purchases of other cryptocurrencies over the past three years.

"We can assume that the liquidity wave of lower inflation has now run its course and the market needs a new driver and theme to lift prices higher," Markus Thielen, head of research and strategy at crypto services provider Matrixport, said. "The tech sector tends to be correlated with BTC, but the former has found new life with the AI and Chat GPT revolution, which is not benefiting BTC yet."

Bitcoin has decoupled from Wall Street's technology-heavy index Nasdaq, which has risen nearly 8% this month.

Griffin Ardern, a volatility trader from crypto asset management firm Blofin, said the continued high-interest rate environment would keep the odds against bitcoin bulls.

"In a high-interest rate environment, high risk-free returns such as money market funds are more attractive to investors, which means the lack of liquidity in the crypto market continues," Ardern said.

Dick Lo, the founder and CEO of quant-driven crypto trading firm TDX, said, bitcoin's 4% rise on Sunday was a relief rally triggered by U.S. leaders announcing a provision deal to lift the $31.4 trillion debt limit hit in January and further gains may be hard to come by.

"The rebound we saw on Sunday night / Monday morning was very much a relief rally on the back of the U.S. debt ceiling package. The market will likely return its focus to the possibility of another 25 basis points interest rate hike at the June FOMC meeting and the potential liquidity drain as the Treasury needs to sell at least $500 billion in bills in the short-term to refill its cash position, which will weigh on risk assets," Lo said.

We see strong resistance on BTC at $28,500 with initial support seen at $27,350, followed by a potential retest of $26,200," Lo added.

View full text