IDRT Token Supported By Alchemy Pay’s Ramp Solution

The Alchemy Pay team announced via a Medium post on Monday that it has partnered with Rupiah Token (IDRT), the most widely adopted stablecoin for the Indonesian Rupiah. IDRT token is now supported for use on Alchemy Pay’s fiat-crypto ramp payment system, which facilitates transactions using Visa and MasterCard in 173 countries, allows for numerous domestic transfers, and supports popular mobile wallets in emerging markets.

By leveraging Alchemy Pay’s extensive network comprising over 300 fiat payment channels, the purchase of IDRT tokens is able to go beyond cards and access local mobile wallets.

Alchemy Pay is a payment system focused on retail transactions at the Point-of-Sale and peer-to-peer remittance. Users can make payments in fiat, stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies on traditional payment systems. Alchemy Pay’s ACH token is up by 1% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $0.02877.