Pancakeswap Burns 8,159,935 CAKE Tokens This Week
Cryptowisser - Hassan Maishera
2023-05-30 08:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The Pancakeswap team told its community via Twitter on Tuesday that it has burned 8,159,935 CAKE tokens (worth $14 million) this week. The decentralized exchange generated $230,000 (131k CAKE tokens) in trading fees for its V2 Swap and Perpetual market, down by 54% from the previous week. Pancakeswap also generated 74k CAKE ($131k) for V3. The Predictions and Lottery markets generated 126k CAKE ($221k) and 39k CAKE ($68k), respectively. The NFT marketplace generated 1k CAKE ($2k), up by 7% from last week.
PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is down by 1% today and is currently trading at $1.715.
