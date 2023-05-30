Binance Introduces ADA/TUSD, LTC/TUSD, and TUSD/BUSD Trading Pairs with Fee Promotions

Binance has announced the addition of ADA/TUSD, LTC/TUSD, and TUSD/BUSD trading pairs to its platform. Trading for these pairs will open at 08:00 (UTC) on May 31, 2023. Moreover, Binance Spot Grid will be enabled for the new trading pairs within 48 hours of the trading start time.

To kick off the introduction of these pairs, Binance is offering promotions on trading fees:

1. Zero maker fees on ADA/TUSD and LTC/TUSD spot and margin trading pairs until further notice.

2. Zero maker and taker fees on TUSD/BUSD spot and margin trading pairs until further notice.

During the promotion period, trading volume on TUSD/BUSD spot and margin trading pairs will not factor into the VIP-tier volume calculation and liquidity provider programs. BNB discounts, referral rebates, and other adjustments will not apply to the TUSD/BUSD trading pair during this promotion.