copy link
create picture
more
Binance to Conduct Wallet Maintenance for BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) on May 31
Binance News Team
2023-05-30 06:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance has announced that it will perform wallet maintenance for BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) on May 31, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC). The maintenance process is expected to take approximately one hour.
During the wallet maintenance, trading of digital assets and currencies on BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) will remain unaffected. However, deposits and withdrawals on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) will be suspended starting from 05:55 (UTC) on May 31, 2023.
Upon completion of the maintenance, deposits and withdrawals will resume without any further announcement. The maintenance aims to ensure the optimal performance and security of the BNB Smart Chain wallet for Binance users.
View full text