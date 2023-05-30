Binance to Conduct Wallet Maintenance for BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) on May 31

Binance has announced that it will perform wallet maintenance for BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) on May 31, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC). The maintenance process is expected to take approximately one hour.

During the wallet maintenance, trading of digital assets and currencies on BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) will remain unaffected. However, deposits and withdrawals on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) will be suspended starting from 05:55 (UTC) on May 31, 2023.