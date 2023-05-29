Binance Resumes TORN Deposits via Ethereum Network and BNB Smart Chain, Moves TORN into Innovation Zone by May 30

Binance has announced the resumption of Tornado Cash (TORN) deposits via the Ethereum (ERC20) network and BNB Smart Chain (BEP20). This comes after the approval and execution of a proposal to restore the state of governance in the TORN DAO. Previously, TORN deposits were suspended at 01:48:40 (UTC) on May 21, 2023, following an incident in the TORN DAO.

Additionally, Binance has decided to move Tornado Cash (TORN) into the Innovation Zone by May 30, 2023. Projects placed in the Innovation Zone undergo close monitoring regarding their development. The inclusion of TORN in the Innovation Zone ensures a higher level of scrutiny on project progress, strengthening user confidence and maintaining Binance's commitment to overseeing secure