Metacade and PUBG Mobile Consider Launching Metaverse Games

Metaverse games represent a groundbreaking development within the world of gaming. They combine blockchain-integrated financial rewards and vast virtual reality landscapes to deliver a gaming experience like no other.

One of the most highly anticipated new metaverse games is Metacade (MCADE), which raised a total of $16.4 million during its native token presale. The sector may also gain a high-profile new addition, as PUBG has announced that it may soon develop a metaverse variation of the popular game.

Both of these titles look like great long-term investments, but what do they have to offer in Web3?

What is PUBG?

Player Unknown Battle Grounds (PUBG) is a popular first-person battle royale. Created in 2017, PUBG inspired an entire generation of battle royale games that have gone on to dominate the gaming sector in recent years, including both Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone.

PUBG Mobile is now one of the most widely-played games on the app store. There are 30 million people that play PUBG Mobile on a daily basis, which reflects the widespread popularity and long-term success of the franchise.

If PUBG enters the realm of metaverse games, it could take the franchise to new heights. Players are likely to be given immersive virtual reality gameplay while they compete for ultimate victory, as well as integrated financial rewards through a PUBG native token.

PUBG metaverse game price prediction

While there has so far been no official announcement regarding a native token for PUBG’s potential new metaverse game, experts are predicting that the development could serve the franchise well.

A PUBG native token would likely rival some of the biggest metaverse games in terms of market capitalization. This could place the token alongside The Sandbox (SAND) and Decentraland (MANA) over time, which are both valued at approximately $900 million.

A price prediction is impossible without first finding out about the tokenomics for a potential PUBG crypto token. However, the price would equal the market cap divided by the total supply.

What is Metacade?

Metacade is building the largest play-to-earn (P2E) arcade in Web3. The platform will be built on the Ethereum blockchain and offer a huge selection of different games that have integrated earning potential for players.

The project attracted a huge level of investment during its native token presale. Since then, the MCADE token has launched on several major crypto exchanges, including Uniswap, BitMart, and MEXC.

The MCADE token skyrocketed over 300% in just two weeks during April. This reflects the ongoing progress being made by the core development team as Metacade continues to build toward the release of its highly anticipated metaverse gaming platform.

How does MCADE work?

The native MCADE token provides financial rewards to gamers in the metaverse arcade. Token holders can also earn a passive income by staking MCADE and gain voting privileges on governance proposals that are released by the developers.

The metaverse arcade offers both casual and competitive gameplay. Players can earn crypto as they progress through infinite levels in some of the most addictive games on the blockchain, or join paid entry tournaments for the chance to win major crypto prizes.

Metacade also aims to become a central hub for Web3 users. Part of this element of the platform is its Create2Earn mechanic, which will reward content creators for their community contributions. Users can earn MCADE by posting game reviews, sharing alpha, or interacting with other members’ posts.

As a community-driven initiative, Metacade will also advertise open roles for its community at some of the hottest start-ups in Web3. Roles will range from full-time to part-time positions at blockchain companies and can even include paid opportunities to test out new GameFi products before they are officially released.

Will MCADE reach $0.10 in 2023?

Metacade is one of the most exciting metaverse games to be released in 2023. The project skyrocketed in value during April after a highly successful crypto presale, which sold out completely in all eight of its investment stages.

The MCADE token has extensive utility on the platform and deflationary tokenomics. Experts are predicting that the MCADE token will reach in excess of $1 during the next crypto bull market, with a short-term prediction placing it at the $0.10 price level.

Are metaverse games worth buying?

New metaverse games such as Metacade and PUBG are likely to see major success over time. They combine integrated financial rewards with some of the most impressive gaming experiences on the web, which makes them a highly sought-after investment opportunity for the long term.

Metaverse games have the potential to revolutionize the way that people play online. With over four billion gamers around the world, projects such as Metacade and PUBG are well-positioned to capitalize over the coming months and years.

