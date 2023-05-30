Is USDT Building a Strengthened Supremacy?

USDT solidifies dominance as the stablecoin market dips below $131B.

USD Coin (USDC) and Binance USD (BUSD) face significant declines.

Over the past month, a significant shift in the world of cryptocurrencies has unfolded. The total market capitalization of stablecoins has slightly decreased, slipping below the $131 billion mark. This surprising trend is worth exploring, as it deviates from the usual upward trajectory stablecoins have witnessed over the past years.

Despite the overall drop, not all stablecoins have been affected equally. Tether (USDT), one of the most popular and largest by market cap, has strengthened its dominance in the market, further asserting its standing as the go-to stablecoin for most investors. Meanwhile, other leading stablecoins have continued to lose market share, underlining a growing polarization in the stablecoin landscape.

A Closer Look at Tether’s Rise

Tether’s increase in market dominance aligns with its surge in market capitalization, which currently stands at $83.1 billion. Moreover, USDT’s 30-day circulation metric has also grown by 1.7%, outpacing many of its stablecoin peers.

USDT’s remarkable ascent is driven by its widespread adoption on various cryptocurrency exchanges, boosting its liquidity and making it a preferred choice among traders. Additionally, the coin’s stability and broad recognition have made it the default currency for many transactions within the crypto ecosystem, further cementing its leading position.

The Decline of USD Coin and Binance USD

Contrary to Tether’s upward trend, USD Coin and Binance USD have been experiencing substantial dips in market dominance. USD Coin has seen its earlier dominance erode by 11.83%, dropping from 34.88% as of May 2022 to 23.05% a year subsequently.

In tandem with this, there’s been a considerable contraction in its market value, with the current figure standing at $29 billion, a marked decline from its earlier apex of $55 billion. The 30-day circulation data indicates a 4.8% fall in the coin’s circulation.

In parallel, BUSD has seen a decline in its market hold of 6.87% in the past year. Where it once constituted 11.68% of the market, BUSD’s slice has shrunk to a mere 4.18%. Further, the coin’s 30-day circulation shows a sharp decline of 15%.