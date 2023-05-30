ETH Wallet Dormant Since 2015 Moves 8,000 ETH in Minutes

The whale wallet made two transactions and moved 8,000 ETH in total.

The wallet has been holding the ETH since 2015.

There was another whale wallet that woke up after 7.7 years of dormancy.

Ethereum (ETH) investors are known to be one of the most disciplined ones in the crypto industry. After all, ETH is the second-largest cryptocurrency that can be staked for around 5% reward.

Some investors have been holding ETH since its launch in 2015. For example, a wallet dormant for 8 years has just moved ETH to a different wallet.

ETH Wallet Dormant Since 2015 Moves 8,000 ETH

A large ETH whale has just moved thousands of ETH to another wallet.

According to data from Lookonchain, a wallet dormant since 2015 has transferred 8,000 ETH to a different wallet. The wallet first did a transaction of 1 ETH and then moved the rest 7,999 after a few minutes.

The 8,000 ETH that the wallet moved is worth around $15.14 million at the current ETH price of $1,892. However, the investor that holds the ETH bought it when the price of one token was around $0.31.

This means that the wallet paid $2,480 for 8,000 ETH.

This is not the first time that in the past few months an ETH wallet woke up for the first since ETH ICO in 2015. At the end of April, a wallet holding 2,365 ETH made a similar move.

The ETH bought back in 2015 was also worth $0.31. In total, the investor paid around $730 for 2,365 ETH.

On the Flipside

It’s unclear why or where the 8,000 ETH moved. Some speculate that the investor moved its ETH to a different hardware wallet because of the recent Ledger controversy. However, there’s no proof to substantiate this claim.

Why This Matters

It’s interesting to see how early ETH investors are moving with their investments. While it’s unclear whether they know something others don’t, monitoring old whale wallets can help better understand the investment climate at the time.