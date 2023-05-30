Russia Pioneers Cross-Border Settlements With Crypto Exchanges

Russia embraces crypto exchanges to revolutionize cross-border transactions.

Experts propose a regulatory framework to balance innovation and security.

In a revolutionary step, Russia is embracing cryptocurrency exchanges to facilitate cross-border transactions, signaling a dramatic shift in its stance towards digital currencies. As this move aligns with the global trend towards digitized finance, it could trigger a wave of innovation and intensify competition in the crypto industry.

This move is a strategic attempt to mitigate potential risks related to sanctions and cybersecurity threats to infrastructure and tackle the market dominance problem.

Market Stakeholders Rally for Crypto Exchange Regulations

According to reports, Oleg Ogienko, Director for Government Relations at BitRiver, advocates for setting rules for independent crypto organizations instead of creating a national crypto exchange. He believes this approach would spur the growth of a competitive crypto industry by providing an innovative platform for its development.

Moreover, Ivan Gostev, Commercial Director of GIS Mining, supports the proposal, arguing that a competitive framework for crypto exchanges could stimulate innovation and growth. He observes that while some nations have crafted regulatory laws for crypto exchanges, they’ve allowed for organic evolution in the industry.

Crucially, Gostev points out that crypto exchanges can operate under a strict regulatory framework without compromising their innovative potential. He suggests licensing platforms and enforcing stringent financial reporting and anti-money laundering measures. Additionally, he calls for protections against data breaches and communication security, along with trading volume restrictions to prevent price manipulation.

Oleg Ogienko’s Call for Restrictions

Oleg Ogienko believes inexperienced investors’ access should be restricted, especially in the early stages. There should be specific requirements for foreign crypto exchanges looking to operate within Russia, particularly concerning the security and confidentiality of Russian clients’ information.

In light of sanctions, crypto platforms could be a lifeline for national companies, enabling them to handle international transactions. However, Alexei Tarapovsky of Anderida Financial Group warns of potential new restrictions.

Yet he highlights the growing Western interest in cryptocurrency for cross-border payments. Reportedly, digital currencies are already processing annual payments of around $10 billion.