Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Forces With Binance for Exclusive NFT Collaboration

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Forces With Binance for Exclusive NFT Collaboration

Cryptopolitan - Florence Muchai
2023-05-30 02:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Cristiano Ronaldo, a soccer legend, has teamed up with Binance in a ground-breaking multi-year partnership centered on nonfungible tokens (NFTs). Through the Binance NFT exchange, this cooperation intends to uniquely introduce NFTs and promote Web3 technology to Ronaldo’s passionate global fan base. Recently ronaldo held an online meet and chat with some holders of the CR7 NFT.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Involvement in NFT Platform Aims to Provide Unprecedented Experiences for Fans

Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo has entered into an exclusive multi-year nonfungible token (NFT) collaboration with Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. The partnership should allow Binance to launch a global campaign to market Web3 and NFTs to the football star’s devoted supporters.
Per the agreement, Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance will produce several collections that can only be purchased on the Binance NFT exchange. Later this year, the first collection will go on sale and contain pieces made in association with Ronaldo. Ronaldo says that NFTs are a new field he is venturing in now and for the future.
Utility in action: holders of the rarest CR7 NFTs recently got the chance to talk with @Cristiano Ronaldo.
As you can see, they were excited to say the least.
— Binance (@binance) May 28, 2023
Changpeng Zhao, the C.E.O. and founder of Binance, acknowledged Cristiano Ronaldo’s soccer successes and pointed out that he has established himself as an icon in various fields. Zhao continued by saying he had cultivated one of the most devoted fan bases worldwide through his sincerity, charitable, and talent endeavors.
Ronaldo received J.U.V. tokens, the official fan token of Juventus F.C. for each goal he scored during his senior career, as payment for his athletic accomplishments earlier in March.The renowned professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has stressed the value of his relationship with his fans and expressed his readiness to take part in an NFT platform that provides unmatched experiences and access. Ronaldo said with enthusiasm that he is sure his followers will like the collection just as much as he does.

Binance and Ronaldo Partnership: Crypto and Sports Intersection

This information comes as Coinbase, another well-known crypto exchange, prepares its marketing campaign to promote cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Cristiano Ronaldo was featured in a series of behind-the-scenes photos that Binance, a crypto exchange renowned for its creative initiatives, unexpectedly shared with the community.
Both crypto enthusiasts and football fans have expressed excitement and speculation over the images, which appear to be from a forthcoming advertising campaign. Cristiano Ronaldo is the perfect pick for Binance to reach a wider audience and spread the word about the advantages of cryptocurrencies due to his widespread fame and enormous fan base.
The partnership between Binance and Ronaldo represents the expanding connection between the crypto business and sports. By utilizing Ronaldo’s celebrity, Binance wants to raise awareness, spark interest, and promote the adoption of cryptocurrencies worldwide. Ronaldo’s support for cryptocurrencies as an influential person could significantly affect how the public views and accepts them.

Ronaldo-Binance Partnership: Potential Impact on Cryptocurrency Market

The partnership between Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance has the potential to have a substantial impact on the cryptocurrency market. Ronaldo is uniquely positioned to influence others by introducing and promoting the benefits of cryptocurrencies to a larger audience thanks to his unrivaled popularity, vast social media following, and worldwide recognition.
Binance can access Ronaldo’s global fan base by working with him, including football fans and those who respect his charity and business endeavors. The Ronaldo-starring ad campaign will likely address common misconceptions and worries while highlighting the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as decentralized finance, borderless transactions, and financial inclusivity.
Ronaldo’s involvement in the crypto sector may also inspire other prominent athletes, celebrities, and influencers to learn more about and support cryptocurrencies. As a result, there might be a surge in new users, more investment, and a broader acceptance of digital currencies across various social groups.

Where can you buy CR7 NFTs

According to data from Binance, the first sales window’s release of S.S.R., S.R.S.R., R, and N-level NFTs was utterly sold out. On November 18, the Binance NFT marketplace auctioned five of the seven S.S.R.s with a starting bid of 10,000 BUSD. However, all five S.S.R.s were purchased daily for an average of 22,800 BUSD. 40 of the 77 S.R.sS.R.s were also placed up for auction, with a 1,700 BUSD starting bid. Within 24 hours, all 40 S.R.sS.R.s were gone, with an average selling price of 2,389 BUSD.
Between November 19 and November 23, the subscription system made an extra 600 R and 6,000 N-level NFTs available. The cost of the Rare NFTs was 700 BUSD. The cost of the regular NFTs was 77 B.U.S.D. Both NFT levels were oversubscribed (R by 4.43x, N by 3.18x), and as soon as the subscription period was complete, collectors purchased the remaining stock. As a result, the secondary market on Binance’s NFT Marketplace is the only location to buy one of these scarce and in-demand NFTs right now.
View full text