Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Forces With Binance for Exclusive NFT Collaboration

Cristiano Ronaldo, a soccer legend, has teamed up with Binance in a ground-breaking multi-year partnership centered on nonfungible tokens (NFTs). Through the Binance NFT exchange, this cooperation intends to uniquely introduce NFTs and promote Web3 technology to Ronaldo’s passionate global fan base. Recently ronaldo held an online meet and chat with some holders of the CR7 NFT.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Involvement in NFT Platform Aims to Provide Unprecedented Experiences for Fans

Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo has entered into an exclusive multi-year nonfungible token (NFT) collaboration with Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. The partnership should allow Binance to launch a global campaign to market Web3 and NFTs to the football star’s devoted supporters.

Per the agreement, Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance will produce several collections that can only be purchased on the Binance NFT exchange. Later this year, the first collection will go on sale and contain pieces made in association with Ronaldo. Ronaldo says that NFTs are a new field he is venturing in now and for the future.

Utility in action: holders of the rarest CR7 NFTs recently got the chance to talk with @Cristiano Ronaldo. As you can see, they were excited to say the least. — Binance (@binance) May 28, 2023

Changpeng Zhao, the C.E.O. and founder of Binance, acknowledged Cristiano Ronaldo’s soccer successes and pointed out that he has established himself as an icon in various fields. Zhao continued by saying he had cultivated one of the most devoted fan bases worldwide through his sincerity, charitable, and talent endeavors.

Ronaldo received J.U.V. tokens, the official fan token of Juventus F.C. for each goal he scored during his senior career, as payment for his athletic accomplishments earlier in March.The renowned professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has stressed the value of his relationship with his fans and expressed his readiness to take part in an NFT platform that provides unmatched experiences and access. Ronaldo said with enthusiasm that he is sure his followers will like the collection just as much as he does.

Binance and Ronaldo Partnership: Crypto and Sports Intersection

This information comes as Coinbase, another well-known crypto exchange, prepares its marketing campaign to promote cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Cristiano Ronaldo was featured in a series of behind-the-scenes photos that Binance, a crypto exchange renowned for its creative initiatives, unexpectedly shared with the community.

Both crypto enthusiasts and football fans have expressed excitement and speculation over the images, which appear to be from a forthcoming advertising campaign. Cristiano Ronaldo is the perfect pick for Binance to reach a wider audience and spread the word about the advantages of cryptocurrencies due to his widespread fame and enormous fan base.

The partnership between Binance and Ronaldo represents the expanding connection between the crypto business and sports. By utilizing Ronaldo’s celebrity, Binance wants to raise awareness, spark interest, and promote the adoption of cryptocurrencies worldwide. Ronaldo’s support for cryptocurrencies as an influential person could significantly affect how the public views and accepts them.

Ronaldo-Binance Partnership: Potential Impact on Cryptocurrency Market

The partnership between Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance has the potential to have a substantial impact on the cryptocurrency market. Ronaldo is uniquely positioned to influence others by introducing and promoting the benefits of cryptocurrencies to a larger audience thanks to his unrivaled popularity, vast social media following, and worldwide recognition.

Binance can access Ronaldo’s global fan base by working with him, including football fans and those who respect his charity and business endeavors. The Ronaldo-starring ad campaign will likely address common misconceptions and worries while highlighting the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as decentralized finance, borderless transactions, and financial inclusivity.

Ronaldo’s involvement in the crypto sector may also inspire other prominent athletes, celebrities, and influencers to learn more about and support cryptocurrencies. As a result, there might be a surge in new users, more investment, and a broader acceptance of digital currencies across various social groups.

Where can you buy CR7 NFTs

According to data from Binance, the first sales window’s release of S.S.R., S.R.S.R., R, and N-level NFTs was utterly sold out. On November 18, the Binance NFT marketplace auctioned five of the seven S.S.R.s with a starting bid of 10,000 BUSD. However, all five S.S.R.s were purchased daily for an average of 22,800 BUSD. 40 of the 77 S.R.sS.R.s were also placed up for auction, with a 1,700 BUSD starting bid. Within 24 hours, all 40 S.R.sS.R.s were gone, with an average selling price of 2,389 BUSD.

Between November 19 and November 23, the subscription system made an extra 600 R and 6,000 N-level NFTs available. The cost of the Rare NFTs was 700 BUSD. The cost of the regular NFTs was 77 B.U.S.D. Both NFT levels were oversubscribed (R by 4.43x, N by 3.18x), and as soon as the subscription period was complete, collectors purchased the remaining stock. As a result, the secondary market on Binance’s NFT Marketplace is the only location to buy one of these scarce and in-demand NFTs right now.