Blur’s NFT lending protocol, Blur, yesterday saw an ATH in daily volume, with over 14.5K ETH (~$27.6M) in a single day. Yesterday also marked the 14th consecutive day in which the NFT lending protocol saw over 10K ETH in daily volume.

NEWS: @blur_io's NFT lending protocol, Blur, yesterday saw an ATH in daily volume, with over 14.5K ETH (~$27.6M) in a single day. @DuneAnalytics dashboard by @1kbeetlejuice — NFTgators (@NFTgators) May 29, 2023

Azuki stands out as the top NFT collection on Blend, boasting 89.5K ETH in volume, which translates to a staggering value of approximately $170 million. Coming in second is Wrapped Cryptopunks, with a notable volume of 43.6K ETH. Yuga Labs’ Bored Ape Yacht Club takes the third spot with a volume of 38.3K ETH, followed closely by Milady in fourth place, amassing 30.7K ETH. The Mutant Ape Yacht Club secures the fifth position with a volume of 23.7K ETH, while DeGods claims the sixth spot, having accumulated 21.4K ETH.

Binance has jumped on the NFT lending frenzy by offering ETH loans, joining the growing trend in the market. This move allows users to use their NFT assets to secure loans in Ethereum, providing liquidity without giving up their digital collectibles. With Binance’s entry, the NFT lending space is set for more innovation and accessibility.

The post NFT Lending Protocol Blend Witnesses a Daily Volume High Seeing $27.6M appeared first on NFTgators .