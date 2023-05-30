Hong Kong Launches HKLVAA & Web3 Harbor to Drive Web3 Industry Growth

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Hong Kong Launches HKLVAA & Web3 Harbor to Drive Web3 Industry Growth

Cryptopolitan - Mutuma Maxwell
2023-05-30 02:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

Hong Kong’s Web3 industry witnessed a significant milestone on Monday as leaders came together to announce the establishment of two pioneering associations: the Hong Kong Licensed Virtual Assets Association (HKLVAA) and Web3 Harbour.

The momentous occasion occurred at the highly anticipated Radical Finance Asia event, marking the beginning of a concerted effort to foster the growth and advancement of the virtual asset industry and decentralized internet within the region.

In a joint statement, the associations revealed their plans to open membership applications and kick-start a series of community activities, research initiatives, and educational programs commencing in July.

The founding board of Web3 Harbour boasts an impressive lineup of industry trailblazers, including prominent figures from Animoca Brands, DLA Piper, and WHub, with the esteemed participation of PwC Hong Kong as a knowledgeable partner.

Meanwhile, HKLVAA’s esteemed founding members consist of representatives from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)-licensed firms possessing authorization for engaging in virtual asset activities in Hong Kong.

These distinguished entities include HashKey Digital Asset Group Limited, Venture Smart Asia Limited, Victory Securities Company Limited, Axion Global Asset Management Limited, and MaiCapital Limited.

Hong Kong’s forthcoming regulations for the cryptocurrency industry are set to take effect on June 1, aligning with the city’s ambitious aspiration to establish itself as a global epicenter for digital assets. Interestingly, this development comes amidst a global landscape where the United States has initiated legal action against several crypto exchanges.

Countries like Thailand and Malaysia have tightened their regulatory frameworks in Asia, while Singapore has issued cautionary advisories to discourage retail cryptocurrency trading. Furthermore, India has imposed one of the most stringent tax regimes worldwide to dissuade investments in this burgeoning asset class.

Consequently, these circumstances have prompted numerous digital asset companies to seek more favorable jurisdictions, with Hong Kong emerging as a preferred destination.

Lawrence Chu, co-founder and Chairman of Venture Smart Financial Holdings, the parent company of a leading Hong Kong-based virtual asset manager, serves on the founding boards of HKLVAA and Web3 Harbour. He emphasized, “HKLVAA represents the interests of virtual asset entities licensed, or seeking licensing, in Hong Kong.”

Chu further underscored the distinctive approaches of HKLVAA and Web3 Harbour in addressing the diverse needs of their respective members, highlighting their shared emphasis on knowledge sharing and regulatory clarity. Ultimately, these associations strive to expedite the development and adoption of transformative Web3 technologies in the dynamic landscape of Hong Kong.

View full text