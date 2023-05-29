Binance Appoints Richard Teng to Head Regional Markets Outside the US

Binance has appointed Richard Teng to head all its regional markets outside of the US, following almost two years at the world's largest crypto exchange. Effective Monday, Teng's new position will see him expand on his previous role overseeing Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa, according to a company spokesperson.

Teng initially joined Binance in August 2021 as the Chief Executive Officer of Singapore and quickly rose through the ranks during a turbulent period in the digital assets sector.