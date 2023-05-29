Binance Successfully Integrates Ooki Protocol on Polygon Network; Opens Deposits and Withdrawals

Binance has announced the successful integration of Ooki Protocol (OOKI) on the Polygon network. As a result, deposits and withdrawals for Ooki Protocol (OOKI) are now open to users on the Polygon network.

Users can locate their assigned Ooki Protocol (OOKI) deposit address on the Deposit Crypto page. The Ooki Protocol (OOKI) smart contract address on the Polygon network has also been made available.