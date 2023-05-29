Exchange
Bitcoin Charted 3-Week High As Crypto Markets Added $30B Overnight (Market Watch)

CryptoPotato by Jordan Lyanchev
2023-05-29 08:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Shortly after the US government said it reached some sort of a deal regarding the debt ceiling, BTC jumped by over a grand to register a three-week high.
The altcoins are also in the green today, with ETH tapping $1,900 for the first time since early May.

BTC Shot Up to Local Peaks

Bitcoin was trading sideways for most of last week, as it was stopped at $27,500 on a few occasions. The last one drove the asset south hard as it dipped to under $26,000 for the first time in two weeks.
After recovering most of the lost value in the next day or so, BTC return to its rather familiar range of $26,500 and $27,500. The start of the weekend was relatively stable as the cryptocurrency remained at around $27,000.
It wasn’t until early Monday when the landscape started to change. On news that the US government had finally struck a deal on the debt limit, BTC jumped by over a grand and neared $28,500, which became its highest price tag since May 8.
Despite losing several hundred dollars since then, bitcoin is still over 2% up on the day. Its market capitalization has shot up to $540 billion, and its dominance over the alts is up to 46.6%.
BTCUSD. Source: TradingView

ETH Taps $1.9K

The alternative coins have also headed north in the past 24 hours. Ethereum is among the most notable gainers from the top 10. ETH is up by almost 3% and tapped $1,900 to mark its highest price tag in about three weeks.
Binance (2%) is close to $315. Ripple, Cardano, Dogecoin, MATIC, Solana, Polkadot, Litecoin, and Avalanche are also in the green.
The most gains come from LDO and QNT. Both assets are up by somewhere between 5-6%.
Overall, the total crypto market cap exceeded $1.170 trillion earlier today, which mean it had added $30 billion daily and $70 billion in four days.
Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: Quantify Crypto
The post Bitcoin Charted 3-Week High as Crypto Markets Added $30B Overnight (Market Watch) appeared first on CryptoPotato.
