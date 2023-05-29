Bitcoin Rallies 4% on US Debt Limit Suspension Deal

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Rallies 4% on US Debt Limit Suspension Deal

CryptoPotato by Martin Young
2023-05-29 05:36
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Crypto markets are in the green during the Monday morning Asian trading session. The momentum has been driven by a debt ceiling deal between U.S. President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy.
However, the tentative agreement to suspend the federal government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling has yet to clear Congress. Nevertheless, it has buoyed risk appetite in global markets, according to Bloomberg.

Bitcoin Back in The Green

John Toro, head of trading at crypto exchange Independent Reserve said, “This morning’s positive risk sentiment directly relates to the resolution of the debt-ceiling impasse,” before adding:
“Front-end funding costs remain highly elevated relative to crypto returns, resulting in negative carry for long holders. This will continue to prove a headwind for risk assets and the crypto complex.”
BTC rallied to almost $28,500 a few hours ago, its highest level since May 8. It has since retreated slightly but still stands above $28,000 following a gain of 4% on the day.
However, the longer-term view still paints a picture of sideways consolidation for BTC.
The debt limit is a legislative limit on the national debt the Treasury can incur. It is a ceiling on how much money the federal government can pay by borrowing more money on the debt it already borrowed.
The debt limit is currently $31.4 trillion, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that a default was highly likely unless a deal could be struck. The deal would suspend this debt limit through January 2025, which means that there is now no limit on how much more debt the government can incur.
Tommy Honan, head of market analysis at crypto exchange Swyftx, commented, “It is possible the sheer relief of a debt deal will bring traders back to the table and trigger the next big leg-up in the price of Bitcoin.”

Crypto Market Rally

Total market capitalization is up 3% on the day to reach $1.22 trillion. The $37 billion capital inflow has boosted all crypto assets, and the move has injected some volatility in what has been a stagnant market in recent weeks.
Ethereum had gained 3.4% on the day to top $1,900 for the first time since May 8. The rest of the altcoins were in the green at the time of writing, but their gains were not as big as Bitcoin’s, which was leading markets this Monday.
The post Bitcoin Rallies 4% on US Debt Limit Suspension Deal appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text