4,000 ETH ($7.5M) Compromised Following Latest DeFi Exploit

It appears that the DeFi industry continues to be a prime target for hackers.

On the morning of May 28th, another exploit took place, this time taking aim at liquidity platform Jimbos Protocol.

According to an update by PeckShield, the hack resulted in a loss of around 4,000 ETH, worth some $7.5 million at the time of the incident.

Per PeckShield:

This hack is due to the lack of slippage control of liquidity-shifting operation – such that the protocol-owned liquidity is invested into a skewed/imbalanced price range, which is exploited in reverse swap for profit. It appears today’s @jimbosprotocol hack leads to the 4090 ETH loss (w/ ~$7.5M). This hack is due to the lack of slippage control of liquidity-shifting operation — such that the protocol-owned liquidity is invested into a skewed/imbalanced price range, which is exploited in… https://t.co/wnQAeksojz pic.twitter.com/TPlqNlvnZD — PeckShield Inc. (@peckshield) May 28, 2023

The team has already addressed the issue and is supposedly working to investigate and get in touch with the exploiter.

