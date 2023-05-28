Binance Market Update (2023-05-28)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.14T, up by 1.30% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,551 and $27,286 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,178, up by 1.78%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include LINA , KEY , and MASK , up by 23%, 15%, and 11%, respectively.

Market movers: