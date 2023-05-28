NEO Price Analysis: NEO Bulls Overcome the $10.71 Barrier With a Strong Push, Gaining 10 Percent

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Payments
Binance Card
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

NEO Price Analysis: NEO Bulls Overcome the $10.71 Barrier With a Strong Push, Gaining 10 Percent

Cryptopolitan - Aamir Sheikh
2023-05-28 16:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The NEO price analysis highlights a favorable buying momentum, with the current price reaching $10.88. Over the past few hours, the bulls have generally enjoyed a positive market environment, despite some selling pressure being present. Notably, the coin has successfully surpassed the resistance level at $10.71, indicating a promising outlook. Looking ahead, there is a strong likelihood of the bulls maintaining control of the cryptocurrency market in the upcoming weeks.

NEO/USD 1-day price chart: Highly positive market sentiment is reflected on the chart

For the NEO price analysis, if we look at the daily candlestick chart, it shows cryptocurrency values are going in favor of buyers, with the price rising to $10.88. The past two weeks have proved to be suitable for NEO price growth, with buyers flooding the market. The moving average in the daily chart is showing us the value at $10.04; meanwhile, the volatility is gradually increasing for the bulls as the coin has already gained more than a marvelous 10 percent value today.
NEO/USD 24-hour price chart. Source: Tradingview
The average of Bollinger bands has reached the figure of $9.65, with its upper and lower strands resting at $10.71 and $8.59, respectively, as they now represent the nearest and strongest supports. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) value is 59, which is a good benchmark for NEO market value as the buying process is progressing.

NEO price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The latest NEO price analysis shows the dominance of green candlesticks with slight resistance from the red ones. Yet, the latest chart continues to show bullish momentum, with the price approaching $10.88 for the second day today. The average of Bollinger bands is set at $10.07 at the time of writing.
The short-term trend line is moving upward, and the SMA 20 curve is also moving upward, indicating a bullish uphold. The moving average indicator is displaying a value of $10.38, which is the highest value achieved in the past 24 hours.
NEO/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: Tradingview
The RSI score is right now 71, which is evidently a higher score, hinting at the fact that the coin is currently overvalued. The indicator can give a sell call at any time. The volatility seems to be increasing as the Bollinger bands are expanding in favor of the higher price oscillations and predicting high price fluctuations in the coming hours.

NEO price analysis Conclusion

From the given NEO price analysis, we can say that the bulls seem to be taking over the cryptocurrency with a steep rise in price. This rise may take the current price levels higher and reach a new high above the $10.90 resistance. The RSI score as detected from the hourly chart is 71, which has crossed the overbought threshold set for the coin value.
This is affirming the upcoming rise in the price if the support level continues to increase as well. The resistance level at $11.29 can be challenged if the buying momentum remains persistent.
View full text