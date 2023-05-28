Exchange
Hashflow Price Analysis: Surpassing $0.4440, HFT Advances With Minor Gains, Can the Ongoing Bullish Rally Make an Impact?

Cryptopolitan - Aamir Sheikh
2023-05-28 08:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Today’s Hashflow price analysis reveals a positive bullish trend. Following a lackluster bearish price movement yesterday, the bulls have made a strong comeback, leading to an upward breakout and a significant surge in price to $0.4450. The overall market sentiment favors HFT/USD today, and there is an anticipation of further price increases if buyers continue to show persistence.
Today, the broader cryptocurrency market has shown signs of recovery, with notable cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum exhibiting positive market sentiment. In the past 24 hours, many top altcoins have reported gains, with Neo and EOS leading the charts with impressive increases of 10.3 percent and 4.03 percent, respectively.

HFT/USD 1-day price chart: Bulls trying to near the $0.4567 resistance

The 1-day price chart for Hashflow price analysis shows bulls recovering the price up to the $0.04450 level from the start of the trading session, which is another major progress. The price might still struggle to break above $0.4567 as selling pressure seems to be present at the mark. However, HFT has gained 0.26 percent value during the last 24 hours, but the trading volume has gone down by 24.69 percent today.
HFT/USD 1-day price chart. Source: Tradingview
The volatility is low for the HFT/USD pair as Bollinger bands are contracted, which is an unfavorable development for the cryptocurrency as bears may take advantage of the situation, with the upper band at $0.4726 representing resistance and the lower band at $0.4300 representing support, whereas the average of the Bollinger bands is forming at the $0.4513 mark below the price level.
The relative strength index (RSI) is traveling upward in the lower half of the neutral range, and is present at index 38; the indicator shows the buying activity in the market and more space for further bullish activity.

Hashflow price analysis: 4-hour price chart and further technical indications

The 4-hour price chart for Hashflow price analysis also shows the power of balance towards the bullish side of the market. The bullish momentum intensified at the start of the trading session after it started at the end of the previous trading session; however, in the last four hours, the price slightly corrected to $0.4450, as the selling pressure resurfaced.
HFT/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: Tradingview
The volatility is mild for the HFT/USD pair on the hourly chart, with the price trending near the upper limit of the Bollinger bands, which is present at the $0.4517 level, and the lower band at the $0.4341 mark, making a mean average line at the $0.4429 mark, which falls below the price level but above the SMA 50 curve.
The relative strength index (RSI) is moving sideways and is present at index 52 in the 4-hour chart, showing the pressure exerted by the sellers on the coin’s price.

Hashflow price analysis: Conclusion

According to the Hashflow price analysis, there are indications of a bullish recovery as the bulls gather strength. If HFT can garner enough support from buyers, there is potential for the price to resume an upward movement. However, it’s important to note that selling pressure is present at this level. Despite the lingering bearish pressure, today’s cryptocurrency progress leans towards a bullish direction, and it is anticipated to maintain a bullish stance throughout the day.
