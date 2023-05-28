SHIB’s Price Climbs As Network Activity Reaches a New High

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Payments
Binance Card
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

SHIB’s Price Climbs As Network Activity Reaches a New High

CoinEdition - Steven Walgenbach
2023-05-28 14:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
  • The crypto trader and analyst Ali recently tweeted that network activity for SHIB is soaring.
  • On 26 May 2023, 2,538 new SHIB addresses were created – marking the highest increase in 3 months.
  • At press time, SHIB was trading at $0.000008785 after printing a 2.59% gain in the past 24 hours.
The crypto trader and analyst Ali noted in a tweet published this morning that the network activity for Shiba Inu (SHIB) is soaring. According to the post, 2,538 new SHIB addresses were created on 26 May 2023 alone, which is the highest increase in 3 months.
At press time, the meme coin’s price stood at $0.000008785 according to CoinMarketCap. This was after the crypto printed a 2.59% gain over the past 24 hours. The recent increase in SHIB’s price was enough to flip its weekly price performance into the green. As a result, SHIB’s price was up 0.87% over the last 7 days.
In addition to strengthening against the dollar in the past day, the meme coin was also able to outperform the two market leaders Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). At press time, SHIB was up 1.15% against BTC and 1.86% against ETH.
4-hour chart for SHIB/USD (Source: TradingView)
SHIB’s price was able to flip 2 key resistance levels into support over the past 24 hours. The first level was $0.00000860 and was successfully flipped into support yesterday evening. Shortly thereafter, the altcoin was able to overcome the next key level at $0.00000877 – a mark that SHIB’s price continued to trade above at press time.
The 9 EMA line on the 4-hour chart was trading above the 20 EMA line, which suggested that SHIB’s price had entered into a short-term bullish cycle. Meanwhile, the RSI line on the 4-hour chart had established a peak, which indicated that SHIB’s price would correct in the next 24-48 hours.
If SHIB closes the next 8 hours above the aforementioned $0.00000877 mark, then the meme coin’s price could look to make a move towards the next resistance hurdle at $0.00000895. On the other hand, failure to stay above $0.00000877 for the next 8 hours will most likely result in SHIB’s price retracing to $0.00000861 in the next 24-48 hours.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions, as well as all the information shared in this price analysis, are published in good faith. Readers must do their own research and due diligence. Any action taken by the reader is strictly at their own risk. Coin Edition and its affiliates will not be held liable for any direct or indirect damage or loss.
The post SHIB’s Price Climbs as Network Activity Reaches a New High appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text