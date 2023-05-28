Exchange
Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX Increases Value to $14.7

Cryptopolitan- Narmin
2023-05-28 07:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Avalanche price analysis indicates the emergence of a bullish trend that is progressively gaining strength, with substantial potential for further upward movement. The AVAX/USD trading pair is currently priced at $14.7, indicating a 2.58% increase in value over the past 24 hours. There was a significant upward trend observed in the market yesterday, marked by a sudden surge. However, at the beginning of the current day, the market exhibited promising bullish behavior after declining below the $14.7 level. Additionally, market volatility has decreased, creating a favorable environment for potential recovery favored by bullish investors.
As of today, the price of Avalanche (AVAX) stands at $14.75, accompanied by a 24-hour trading volume of $182.98 million. The market capitalization of Avalanche is $4.94 billion, representing a market dominance of 0.43%. Over the past 24 hours, AVAX has experienced a price increase of 2.20%. Currently, the sentiment for Avalanche’s price prediction is bearish, while the Fear & Greed Index indicates a neutral value of 50.
Avalanche’s circulating supply is currently 334.60 million AVAX tokens out of a maximum supply of 720.00 million AVAX tokens. The yearly supply inflation rate is 23.34%, indicating the creation of 63.33 million AVAX tokens in the past year. In terms of market capitalization, Avalanche is ranked as the seventh coin in the Proof-of-Stake Coins sector, first in the Avalanche Network sector, and eleventh in the Layer 1 sector.

AVAX/USD 1-hour analysis: Latest developments

Avalanche price analysis indicates an increasing trend in market volatility, indicating that the AVAX/USD prices are becoming less stable and more prone to large swings. Presently, AVAX is facing a notable resistance level at $14.8, which is evident from the upper boundary of the Bollinger Bands. This resistance level suggests that there is selling pressure around that price point, making it challenging for AVAX to surpass it. On the other hand, the lower boundary of the Bollinger Bands at $14.2 is acting as a support level for AVAX.
The AVAX/USD price has recently crossed over the Moving Average curve, signaling a bullish trend in the market. The presence of bearish activity has been noticeable in the preceding hours, and it is anticipated to continue as the price approaches the support level. This implies the possibility of a market breakout, underscoring the prevailing bearish sentiment.
AVAX/USD 1-hour price chart Source: TradingView
Avalanche price analysis reveals the Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently sits at 68, indicating that the cryptocurrency is unstable. Moreover, the RSI has been trending downward within the overvalued range, implying the dominance of selling activities in the market. If the RSI continues its unstable movement and moves further into a downward state, it may suggest a potential continuation of the bearish sentiment.

Avalanche price analysis for 1-day

Avalanche price analysis reveals a diminishing trend in market volatility, implying a reduced likelihood of significant fluctuations in the AVAX/USD pair as volatility increases. The upper limit, currently set at $15.5, represents a prominent resistance level, signifying a substantial obstacle to AVAX’s upward trajectory. Conversely, the lower limit, situated at $14, functions as a robust support level, offering a solid foundation for AVAX’s price during downturns.
The current movement of the AVAX/USD price exhibits a bullish trend, characterized by its crossover above the Moving Average curve. Despite a period of relative stability in the market, bullish sentiment has gained prominence, thereby weakening the position of bearish traders. Furthermore, the AVAX/USD price surpassing the Moving Average indicates a potential move toward the resistance band. Presently, the price is following an upward trajectory, indicating stable movement at the time of writing.
AVAX/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView
According to the Avalanche price analysis, the current Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 42 indicates that the cryptocurrency is undervalued. With the price showing an upward trajectory within the lower neutral range, accompanied by dominant buying activity, there is potential for a significant market reversal and a shift toward a bullish trend.

Avalanche Price Analysis Conclusion

Avalanche price analysis indicates a strong bullish trend, which means that the price has been generally increasing over a certain period of time. This suggests positive market sentiment and buying pressure from investors. However, it’s important to note that markets are dynamic and can change direction. If the reversal level is surpassed, it means that the price may experience a significant decline or a reversal of the current trend. This could occur if selling pressure increases and outweighs buying pressure, leading to a shift in market sentiment.
