Binance Market Update (2023-05-27)
Binance
2023-05-27 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, up by 0.87% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,356 and $26,932 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,702, up by 1.02%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AUD, AGIX, and HIGH, up by 19%, 16%, and 15%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Microsoft & Visa Joins Brazilian CBDC Pilot Project
- Bitcoin Hater Peter Schiff Co-Launches Bitcoin NFT Art
- Red Bull Launched Its First NFT Collection “Red Bull Doodle Art”
- Nike’s .SWOOSH Platform Sales Hit Milestone Figure
- Bitcoin Ordinal Inscriptions Hit a New Record High
Market movers:
- ETH: $1828.9 (+0.94%)
- BNB: $305.5 (-0.07%)
- XRP: $0.4714 (+1.55%)
- ADA: $0.3631 (+1.48%)
- DOGE: $0.07128 (+0.85%)
- MATIC: $0.9174 (+2.49%)
- SOL: $19.47 (+1.09%)
- TRX: $0.07607 (-0.91%)
- LTC: $87.78 (+1.13%)
- DOT: $5.262 (+0.57%)
Top gainers on Binance:
